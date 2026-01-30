APi Group Corporation (APG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of APi (APG) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 10.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $43.75 in the previous session. APi has gained 10.4% since the start of the year compared to the -11.6% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the -16.8% return for the Zacks Business - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2025, APi reported EPS of $0.41 versus consensus estimate of $0.39.

For the current fiscal year, APi is expected to post earnings of $1.66 per share on $7.88 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.82 per share on $8.43 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.66% and 6.9%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though APi has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for APi? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

APi has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 25.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 13.7X versus its peer group's average of 13.3X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, APi currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if APi fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though APi shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

