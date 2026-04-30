APi Group Corp Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corp (APG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $57 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $35 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, APi Group Corp reported adjusted earnings of $142 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.3% to $1.982 billion from $1.719 billion last year.

APi Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.982 Bln vs. $1.719 Bln last year.

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