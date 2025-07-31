APi Group Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corp (APG) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $77 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, APi Group Corp reported adjusted earnings of $164 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $1.99 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

APi Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $1.99 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.985 - $2.035 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $7.650 - $7.850 Bln

