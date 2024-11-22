APi Group backs FY24 revenue view $7B, consensus $7B

Backs FY24 adjusted EBITDA view $890M-$900M. The company said, “The Company has initiated a search process with a leading search firm to identify a successor for the CFO role. Additionally, the Company has reaffirmed the 2024 net revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance recently provided on October 31, 2024, and looks forward to providing an additional update in the middle of December as we approach year end 2024. “
