Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

APi is one of 255 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APG has gained about 46.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -0% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, APi is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Information Services Group (III). The stock is up 48.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Information Services Group's current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.7% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Information Services Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #32. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -19.4%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track APi and Information Services Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

