Is APi Group (APG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. APi (APG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

APi is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 270 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, APG has moved about 30.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 3.4%. This means that APi is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4.3%.

The consensus estimate for Cap Gemini SA's current year EPS has increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, APi belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.9% so far this year, so APG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Cap Gemini SA belongs to the Outsourcing industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to APi and Cap Gemini SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.