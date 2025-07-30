Is APi Group (APG) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has APi (APG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APi is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APi is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APG's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, APG has returned 44.2% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 1.3%. This shows that APi is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HNI (HNI). The stock has returned 2.9% year-to-date.

For HNI, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, APi is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.6% this year, meaning that APG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HNI, however, belongs to the Business - Office Products industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #38. The industry has moved -9.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on APi and HNI as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

