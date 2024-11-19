API crude inventories for week of November 15

API reports that crude inventories rose 4.8M barrels last week. Gasoline inventories fell 2.5M barrels, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the data. API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin is scheduled for release every Tuesday afternoon.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on USO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.