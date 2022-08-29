APH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.24, changing hands as low as $74.71 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $61.67 per share, with $88.4499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.87.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
