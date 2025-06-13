APGE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.86, changing hands as high as $44.64 per share. Apogee Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APGE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.20 per share, with $63.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.48.

