APELY vs. LOGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computer - Peripheral Equipment stocks have likely encountered both Alps Electric (APELY) and Logitech (LOGI). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Alps Electric is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Logitech has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that APELY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

APELY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.47, while LOGI has a forward P/E of 19.25. We also note that APELY has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LOGI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21.

Another notable valuation metric for APELY is its P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LOGI has a P/B of 5.99.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to APELY's Value grade of A and LOGI's Value grade of C.

APELY sticks out from LOGI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that APELY is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

