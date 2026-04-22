APELY or DAKT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (APELY) or Daktronics (DAKT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR and Daktronics are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. This means that APELY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

APELY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.92, while DAKT has a forward P/E of 20.34. We also note that APELY has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DAKT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.68.

Another notable valuation metric for APELY is its P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DAKT has a P/B of 3.14.

Based on these metrics and many more, APELY holds a Value grade of A, while DAKT has a Value grade of C.

APELY stands above DAKT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that APELY is the superior value option right now.

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Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.