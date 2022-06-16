Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.80, changing hands as high as $42.95 per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APLS's low point in its 52 week range is $27.50 per share, with $73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.