APEI Earnings Rise 6%

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI), an online and campus-based provider specializing in military, nursing, and public service education, released its second quarter results on August 6, 2025. GAAP revenue reached $162.8 million, up 6.5% year over year and notably ahead of the $161.0 million GAAP consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA also showed significant growth, climbing 38.2% to $15.1 million. Despite these gains, GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.02, missing the $0.015 GAAP analyst consensus, mainly because of a $3.5 million loss tied to redeeming preferred stock—a planned, one-time event. Overall, The quarter stood out for robust enrollment growth and operational progress, while some cost pressures and regulatory matters warrant ongoing attention.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.02) $0.02 $(0.06) Improved Revenue (GAAP) $162.8 million N/A $152.9 million 6.5% Adjusted EBITDA $15.1 million $10.9 million 38.2% APUS Segment Revenue $81.7 million $77.0 million 6.1% RU Segment Revenue $59.5 million $53.0 million 12.3%

Company Profile and Strategic Focus

American Public Education operates a group of institutions delivering specialized higher education through both online channels and physical campuses. It is known for serving military personnel, veterans, and aspiring healthcare professionals. Its core brands include the American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University (RU), and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN).

In recent years, the company has focused on unifying its educational brands, with a formal plan to consolidate American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing announced in January 2025. The goal is to boost operational efficiency and financial performance. Success depends on sustaining student enrollment, navigating tight regulatory requirements, and controlling costs. Policy compliance is critical given the heavy reliance on federal funding, especially for military and nursing programs.

Quarter Highlights: Growth and Challenges

The latest period delivered strong revenue gains, with consolidated GAAP revenue up 6.5% year-over-year. This growth stemmed mainly from the RU segment, where revenue increased by $6.5 million, and from APUS and HCN, which saw upticks of $4.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively. Enrollment trends were solid across the board: APUS net course registrations climbed 7.3%, RU enrollment grew 7.4%, and HCN expanded by 13.5% year-over-year.

Regulatory developments marked a significant event during the quarter. In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Education lifted temporary growth restrictions on Rasmussen University, allowing it to expand programs and campuses again. A $24.5 million letter of credit requirement for Rasmussen University was also released in May 2025, providing greater liquidity. While this is positive for RU, APUS’s 90/10 funding ratio—measuring the share of revenue from federal aid—stands at 89% for 2024, just below the 90% threshold that would jeopardize its access to Title IV federal funding. This leaves minimal room for error and remains a critical issue for compliance and future operations.

The company made progress on streamlining its business and finalized the divestiture of Graduate School USA on July 25, 2025. These moves should free up resources and remove some persistently unprofitable segments. However, costs continued to edge up. Total costs and expenses (GAAP) rose 3.4%, less than revenue growth, but general and administrative expenses jumped 10.8%, mostly due to $1.7 million in professional fees related to the ongoing brand consolidation and asset sales. As a share of revenue, these expenses increased to 23.4% from 22.5% compared to Q2 2024.

Operational margins improved, as shown by a higher adjusted EBITDA figure and expanding margins in the APUS segment. APUS segment income before interest and taxes (GAAP) improved to $21.4 million, while RU and HCN both narrowed their operating losses (GAAP basis) compared to Q2 2024. The company also redeemed all Series A Senior Preferred Stock, incurring a $3.5 million one-time loss on redemption of preferred stock, which will eliminate about $6 million in annual preferred dividend payments beginning in 2026. Cash balances were strong at quarter end, with $176.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2025 (up from $158.9 million at December 31, 2024), and long-term debt remained manageable at $94.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Outlook: Guidance and Things to Watch

Management expects GAAP revenue between $159.0 million and $161.0 million for Q3 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 4–5%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is forecasted to come in between $15 million and $17 million, translating to year-over-year growth in the range of 16–32% for adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Despite projecting a GAAP net loss to common shareholders of $0.8–$2.9 million, known one-time costs are expected to be the primary cause. Guidance anticipates continued enrollment growth at APUS, RU, and HCN, with APUS net course registrations targeted at 97,000–99,000 and double-digit percentage enrollment gains at the nursing schools.

For FY2025, the company reaffirmed its revenue target of $650–$660 million. Net income (GAAP) guidance for FY2025 was reset lower to $18–$24 million due to losses from Graduate School USA’s sale and the preferred stock redemption. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance was raised to $81–$88 million for full year 2025, reflecting the stronger margin profile. Management noted that regulatory compliance, particularly the narrow buffer in APUS’s 90/10 federal funding ratio, remains a critical risk.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

