Apartment Investment & Management Co. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$9.82 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$9.82 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$151.50 million, or -$1.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $54.17 million from $49.35 million last year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$9.82 Mln. vs. -$151.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.08 vs. -$1.07 last year. -Revenue: $54.17 Mln vs. $49.35 Mln last year.

