Apartment Investment & Management Co. Q3 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$21.94 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$2.26 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $54.63 million from $44.33 million last year.

Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$21.94 Mln. vs. -$2.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.16 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $54.63 Mln vs. $44.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.82) - (-$0.77)

