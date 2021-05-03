APAN Spotlight: Tal Cohen on How Cross-Collaboration Can Create Impact for AAPI Communities

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we speak with members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Tal Cohen, executive vice president and head of North American Markets at Nasdaq.

What is your role at Nasdaq and what does it entail?

I have the privilege of running North American Markets (NAM) at Nasdaq. This includes our U.S. and Canadian equities, U.S. Options, Fixed Income and Trade Management Services businesses. Our goal is to be a preeminent market operator and thought leader on market structure globally. My role includes responsibility for the financial performance, customer relationships and products/solutions that NAM offers its customers.

What role do you serve within APAN and why did you decide to take on this leadership role?

I am the co-lead sponsor, along with Roland Chai. It was important for me to be involved in an organization that promotes inclusivity and belonging. I had the privilege of spending time in many different parts of the world in my previous job, which deepened my appreciation of heritage, culture and diversity.

What is a memorable event or initiative you’ve had part in planning at APAN?

One that sticks out for me is when we spoke about the challenges and violence that the Asian American community is facing now. It highlighted how important APAN is in providing a forum to share experiences (in a safe environment) or finding ways to support our colleagues and friends across Nasdaq.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community in a time of unrest?

This question reminds me of a Nasdaq saying, which is “we are all in this together." APAN can work with other organizations to make them aware of how serious a situation is, and what they can do if they are ever in a situation where they can take action to help. Most importantly, other groups can let APAN know they are not alone and help us present a united front against this type of violence.

Who in the APAN community would you consider a role model and why?

It would be difficult to choose since I am impressed with so many of the members. So, I am going to say that I have been inspired by the entire APAN leadership team! The way the team works together and puts time into APAN is something that makes me proud to be associated with. They demonstrate a level of pride in making a difference for their fellow colleagues. In many ways, APAN can serve as a model for similar organizations to follow.

