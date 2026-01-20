APA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 1/22/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/22/26, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 2/23/26. As a percentage of APA's recent stock price of $25.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of APA Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when APA shares open for trading on 1/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APA's low point in its 52 week range is $13.584 per share, with $27.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.77.

In Tuesday trading, APA Corp shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

