APA Corporation released its 2025 Sustainability Progress Report, highlighting achievements in environmental, social, and governance initiatives for 2024.

APA Corporation has released its sustainability publications for 2024, highlighting its advancements in environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. The reports, titled "Our Approach to Sustainability" and the "2025 Sustainability Progress Report," outline ongoing initiatives and the company's achievements, such as exceeding its carbon emissions reduction goal by eliminating 1.24 million tonnes of CO2e emissions. The report emphasizes efforts to minimize freshwater use through recycling and alternative sourcing and showcases a commitment to employee safety, with a record low Total Recordable Incident Rate. Additionally, APA has committed resources to community well-being, energy poverty, and conservation, with significant spending directed to local suppliers.

APA Corporation demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability by exceeding its goal to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, achieving 1.24 million tonnes through over 50 global projects.

The company achieved its lowest global Total Recordable Incident Rate in history at 0.16, indicating a strong safety culture and commitment to employee and community well-being.

APA's initiatives in minimizing freshwater use show responsible resource management, with 97% of the global water use sourced from produced water and brackish sources.

The company's focus on community well-being is reflected in its commitment to local suppliers, with 44% of its operating area budgets spent within the local economies where it operates.

While APA Corporation reported progress in sustainability initiatives, the press release may imply a lack of transparency regarding specific challenges encountered in reaching these goals, which can create skepticism about the authenticity of their achievements.

The focus on sustainability highlights could divert attention from any ongoing environmental controversies or operational issues within the company, leaving stakeholders questioning other unaddressed concerns.

Despite announcing significant carbon emission reductions, there is no mention of independent verification or third-party assessments of these claims, potentially undermining the credibility of the reported progress.

What sustainability publications did APA Corporation release?

APA Corporation released two publications: Our Approach to Sustainability and the 2025 Sustainability Progress Report.

How did APA Corporation perform on its 2024 sustainability goals?

APA exceeded its goal of eliminating at least 1 million tonnes of CO2e emissions, achieving a total reduction of 1.24 million tonnes.

What initiatives is APA taking to minimize water usage?

APA minimizes freshwater use by recycling produced water and utilizing brackish water in its operations, achieving 97% of water use from these sources.

How does APA support community well-being?

APA promotes community well-being by spending 44% of its operating area budgets with local suppliers and contractors, focusing on energy poverty and conservation.

How can I access APA’s sustainability reports?

You can explore APA’s sustainability publications by visiting their website at https://apacorp.com/sustainability.

HOUSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today released its sustainability publications highlighting progress in environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance throughout 2024. This year, APA simplified its reporting into two complementary documents.



Our Approach to Sustainability



details the ongoing sustainability programs and initiatives. The



2025 Sustainability Progress Report



contains progress on 2024 goals, yearly highlights, key performance data and new goals for 2025. To explore the publications, visit



https://apacorp.com/sustainability



.





"Our sustainability progress is tangible,” said APA CEO John J. Christmann IV. “APA has taken meaningful steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, minimize freshwater usage, and protect sensitive ecosystems. We remain committed to a strong safety culture and responsible operations. We are proud to share our 2024 highlights in the pages of our progress report."





Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Progress Report include:









Air



– As industry partners, APA focuses on reducing emissions by setting goals, sharing knowledge, and delivering commitments. The company exceeded its goal to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent (CO



2



e) emissions between 2021 and 2024, completing over 50 global projects that eliminated 1.24 million tonnes of annualized CO



2



e emissions.



– As industry partners, APA focuses on reducing emissions by setting goals, sharing knowledge, and delivering commitments. The company exceeded its goal to eliminate at least 1 million tonnes of annualized carbon dioxide equivalent (CO e) emissions between 2021 and 2024, completing over 50 global projects that eliminated 1.24 million tonnes of annualized CO e emissions.





Water



– APA aims to minimize freshwater use by recycling produced water, sourcing alternatives, and reducing overall water requirements for its operations. Ninety-seven percent of the global water use was produced water and brackish, nonfresh water.



– APA aims to minimize freshwater use by recycling produced water, sourcing alternatives, and reducing overall water requirements for its operations. Ninety-seven percent of the global water use was produced water and brackish, nonfresh water.





People –



As an organization, APA is committed to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and people in the communities where it operates. APA achieved or exceeded all corporate safety targets in 2024, including its lowest global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in company history at 0.16.



As an organization, APA is committed to the health and safety of its employees, contractors and people in the communities where it operates. APA achieved or exceeded all corporate safety targets in 2024, including its lowest global Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in company history at 0.16.





Community



– In efforts to continue building a sustainable future, APA continues its work across three focus areas of community well-being, energy poverty and conservation. In 2024, APA spent 44% of its operating area’s budgets with local suppliers and contractors.









About APA







APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and elsewhere. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website,



www.apacorp.com



.







Contacts







Investor: (281) 302-2286





Media: (713) 296-7276





Website:



www.apacorp.com







APA-G



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.