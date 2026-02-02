APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $25.89, moving -1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had gained 4.14% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.35% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of APA in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 25, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.44, signifying a 44.30% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, down 23.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $8.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.94% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.26% lower within the past month. APA presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, APA is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.21. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.91.

Meanwhile, APA's PEG ratio is currently 13.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.66.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

