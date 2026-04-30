APA (APA) Stock Moves 1.02%: What You Should Know

APA (APA) ended the recent trading session at $40.73, demonstrating a +1.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.89%.

The oil and natural gas producer's shares have seen a decrease of 2.49% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of APA in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2026. On that day, APA is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.32%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.11 billion, indicating a 19.08% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.79 per share and a revenue of $8.68 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.06% and -5.88%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 35.97% increase. APA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, APA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.43.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, placing it within the top 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.