APA (APA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

APA (APA) reported $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of +26.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +93.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production volume per day - Total : 465.08 KBOE/D versus 457.24 KBOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 465.08 KBOE/D versus 457.24 KBOE/D estimated by eight analysts on average. Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total : 894.1 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 902.9 millions of cubic feet per day.

: 894.1 millions of cubic feet per day versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 902.9 millions of cubic feet per day. Production volume per day - Oil - Total : 235.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 230.62 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts.

: 235.24 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 230.62 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on six analysts. Production volume per day - NGL - Total : 80.82 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 76.12 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average.

: 80.82 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus 76.12 thousands of barrels of oil per day estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- United States : $1.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $957.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

: $1.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $957.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues- North Sea : $166 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.8%.

: $166 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $168.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -37.8%. Revenues- Egypt : $630 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $616.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

: $630 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $616.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues : $184 million versus $182.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change.

: $184 million versus $182.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.3% change. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues : $153 million compared to the $139.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

: $153 million compared to the $139.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues : $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.

: $1.72 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues : $1.38 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.6% year over year.

: $1.38 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.6% year over year. Purchased oil and gas sales: $460 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.5%.

Here is how APA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of APA have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

