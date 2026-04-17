AP vs. TPCS: Which Industrial Stock Is the Better Buy Today?

Industrial manufacturers continue to operate in a complex environment shaped by cyclical demand, supply chain dynamics and evolving end-market needs. Within this backdrop, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation AP and TechPrecision Corporation TPCS represent two distinct players with differing operational focus and market exposure. AP manufactures highly engineered specialty metal products and customized equipment through its Forged and Cast Engineered Products and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments, serving industries such as steel, power generation and defense. In contrast, TPCS is a precision manufacturer of large-scale fabricated and machined components, primarily supporting defense and aerospace customers through its Ranor and Stadco subsidiaries.

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s performance is closely tied to global industrial and steel cycles, with demand influenced by steel production, energy markets and broader industrial activity, alongside a geographically diversified manufacturing footprint. TechPrecision, by comparison, operates a U.S.-focused, build-to-print model, delivering custom fabrication and machining solutions based on customer specifications, with a significant concentration in defense-related programs and project-based revenue streams.

While both operate in industrial manufacturing, differences in scale, diversification and end-market concentration — AP’s broader industrial exposure versus TPCS’s defense-centric model — result in distinct strategic positioning and risk profiles. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned to capitalize on evolving industrial and defense trends? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AP vs. TPCS

AP (up 61.2%) has outperformed TPCS (down 26.9%) over the past three months. In the past year, Ampco-Pittsburgh has rallied 366.5% compared with TechPrecision’s gain of 46.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, AP is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 0.7X, above its median of 0.4X over the past five years. TPCS’ trailing sales multiple sits at 1.1X, below its last five-year median of 1.9X. AP and TPCS both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Industrial Products sector’s average of 4.4X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Driving Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Stock

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s ongoing portfolio transformation is a key driver of its investment case, as the company has taken decisive steps to exit underperforming operations and streamline its footprint. The closure of its U.K. cast roll facility and other non-core assets reflects a shift toward higher-quality earnings, with management expecting these actions to structurally enhance profitability. Beyond cost removal, the consolidation of production into more efficient facilities — particularly in Sweden — positions AP to improve utilization and margins as demand normalizes.

The strength and diversification of the ALP segment provide an important counterbalance to the cyclicality of the steel-facing business. This segment has demonstrated sustained growth momentum, supported by rising demand across power generation, defense and industrial markets. Expanding exposure to areas such as nuclear energy, data center-driven power demand and specialized industrial applications not only supports revenue visibility but also benefits from higher barriers to entry, reinforcing longer-term growth potential.

At the same time, improving industry dynamics in the core steel-related business are shaping the recovery outlook. While tariffs initially disrupted order patterns, they are now contributing to better pricing discipline and supporting domestic production. As customers adjust to the new trade environment and capacity utilization improves, order activity has begun to recover, creating a pathway for volume normalization and margin expansion over the medium term.

Factors Driving TechPrecision Stock

TechPrecision’s positioning within defense-driven end markets remains a central pillar supporting its outlook, with the vast majority of its business tied to military and aerospace programs. The company’s role in manufacturing mission-critical components for U.S. Navy submarines, military aircraft and related platforms creates sustained demand visibility, as these programs are typically long-cycle in nature and supported by government spending priorities. This focus not only provides relative insulation from broader industrial volatility but also reinforces long-term customer relationships built around stringent quality and regulatory requirements.

Another key driver is the strength of its order backlog and continued flow of repeat business from established customers. TPCS benefits from ongoing contract awards and a meaningful pipeline of funded orders, which are expected to be executed over multiple years. Customer confidence, reflected in repeat engagements and new quoting opportunities within defense programs, supports revenue continuity and provides a foundation for margin improvement as projects progress and execution stabilizes.

At the same time, strategic efforts to improve operational execution and mix are shaping the recovery narrative. Productivity gains, better project selection and a focus on higher-quality contracts are aimed at enhancing the margin profile over time. While legacy contract challenges have weighed on performance, management’s emphasis on operational discipline, cost control and improved pricing on newer work positions the business to gradually transition toward more sustainable profitability.

Choose AP Over TPCS Now

While both Ampco-Pittsburgh and TechPrecision operate within industrial manufacturing, their current positioning reflects different levels of operational stability and investor confidence. AP has demonstrated strong momentum, supported by portfolio rationalization efforts, improving cost structures and steady demand across its diversified industrial and power-related markets. This progress signals a business that is moving toward more consistent execution, with the market increasingly factoring in its ongoing turnaround and margin recovery potential.

TechPrecision, by contrast, presents a more nuanced outlook. The company benefits from entrenched relationships within defense programs, a solid backlog and long-cycle revenue visibility tied to mission-critical applications. However, its performance continues to be influenced by execution challenges, particularly within certain legacy contracts, and a higher reliance on a concentrated customer base. While ongoing operational improvements and better contract discipline could drive upside, the path remains more dependent on consistent execution and stabilization of TPCS’ manufacturing operations.

From a valuation perspective, both stocks appear to reflect cautious market expectations relative to broader industrial peers, suggesting potential upside if fundamentals improve. However, Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stronger operational momentum and clearer trajectory toward profitability provide greater near-term visibility.

Given this balance, Ampco-Pittsburgh stands out as the more compelling choice at this stage, offering a better mix of execution clarity, improving fundamentals and potential for valuation upside.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.