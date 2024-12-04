News & Insights

AP Moller Maersk downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

December 04, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Morgan Stanley downgraded AP Moller Maersk (AMKBY) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a DKK 12,200 price target The firm cites the impact of structural oversupply on freight rates for the downgrade and says Maersk’s dividend reinstatement is now in the share price and unlikely to be a positive surprise.

