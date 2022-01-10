AOR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.09, changing hands as low as $55.77 per share. iShares Core Growth Allocation shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOR's low point in its 52 week range is $51.90 per share, with $57.819 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.85.

