Markets
AON

Aon Plc Q1 Income Rises

May 01, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.212 billion, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.395 billion or $6.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $5.034 billion from $4.729 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.212 Bln. vs. $965 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.63 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $5.034 Bln vs. $4.729 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “We are reaffirming 2026 guidance of mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70-80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.