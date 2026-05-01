Aon Plc Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.212 billion, or $5.63 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.395 billion or $6.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $5.034 billion from $4.729 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.212 Bln. vs. $965 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.63 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $5.034 Bln vs. $4.729 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “We are reaffirming 2026 guidance of mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70-80 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, strong adjusted EPS growth and double-digit free cash flow growth.”

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