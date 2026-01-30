Aon Plc Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.693 billion, or $7.82 per share. This compares with $716 million, or $3.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.051 billion or $4.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to $4.300 billion from $4.147 billion last year.

Aon plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.693 Bln. vs. $716 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.82 vs. $3.28 last year. -Revenue: $4.300 Bln vs. $4.147 Bln last year.

