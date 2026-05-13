AON Expands Claims Copilot to Boost Analytics Capabilities

Aon plc AON recently expanded its Claims Copilot platform globally, highlighting its continued push to strengthen its data and analytics capabilities within the Commercial Risk business. Following a successful pilot launched in November 2025, the platform is now available across North America, Asia Pacific and several EMEA markets.

Claims Copilot integrates claims data, analytics and management tools into a unified platform, enabling clients to benefit from greater visibility and a more data-driven claims management process. The platform is currently utilized by Aon’s nearly 1,800 claims professionals operating in more than 50 countries, supporting over 20 product lines.

The platform is designed to improve claims trend analysis, insurer performance evaluation and client transparency through secure digital tracking across the claims lifecycle. It also uses automation to improve efficiency, consistency and accuracy in claims processing. The platform’s analytics capabilities provide deeper insights into claims outcomes, helping clients make more informed risk-management decisions.

With enhanced analytics, risk insights and centralized claims management, Aon aims to deliver a more consistent global claims experience while strengthening its broader risk advisory capabilities. It plans to further expand the platform into additional EMEA and Latin American markets in the coming months.

The move also reflects Aon’s strategy to protect and expand margins in an increasingly competitive, technology-driven insurance market. By leveraging advanced analytics and automation, it could improve operational efficiency, strengthen client relationships and support long-term growth across its global Commercial Risk business.

AON’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of AON have lost 10.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 43.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AON’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Finance space are The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. THG, First American Financial Corporation FAF, and Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Hanover Insurance’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $18.45 per share, which witnessed four upward estimate revisions, against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 30 days. THG beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 28.5%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $7 billion, implying 4.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.72 per share, indicating 11.1% year-over-year growth. FAF beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $8 billion, implying 7.8% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Universal Insurance’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.75 per share, which witnessed one upward estimates revisions, against no movement in the opposite direction over the past 30 days. UVE beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 36.8%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.5 billion.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.