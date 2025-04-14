Aon Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Dublin, Ireland-based Aon plc (AON) operates as a professional services firm with clients in over 120 countries across the globe. With a market cap of $81.3 billion, Aon’s offerings include risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resource consulting and outsourcing services.

Aon is expected to announce its first-quarter results on Friday, Apr. 25. Ahead of the event, analysts expect Aon to report a non-GAAP profit of $6.04 per share, up 6.7% from $5.66 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has missed Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

For the full fiscal 2025, Aon is expected to report a non-GAAP EPS of $17.13, up 9.8% from $15.60 in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to further surge 12.6% year-over-year to $19.28 per share.

AON stock has soared 21% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.2% uptick and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 15% gains during the same time frame.

Aon’s stock prices observed a marginal dip after the release of its mixed Q4 results on Jan. 31. While the company’s organic revenues increased 6% compared to the year-ago quarter, its overall topline experienced a significant boost from the acquisition of NFP in April last year. Aon’s total revenues for the quarter surged 22.9% year-over-year to $4.1 billion however, this figure fell short of Street’s expectations. On the brighter side, its non-GAAP EPS increased 13.6% year-over-year to $4.42, exceeding the consensus estimates by 4.3%.

The consensus opinion on AON stock is moderately optimistic, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of the 22 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” 11 suggest “Hold,” one gives “Moderate Sell,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell” rating. Its mean price target of $406.89 represents an 8.1% upside potential from current price levels.

