AON Delivers 10% Dividend Increase on Solid Financial Footing

Aon plc AON recently announced that its board of directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, underscoring its continued focus on enhancing shareholder value. With this increase, the quarterly payout has risen to 82 cents per share from 74.5 cents, reflecting the company’s commitment to consistently rewarding shareholders.

The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2026. The company has also increased its dividend five times over the past five years, with the payout growing in the double digit.

The dividend is currently $3.28 per share on an annualized basis. Based on recent share prices, this translates to a dividend yield of 1.05%, which remains below the industry average of 1.20%.

Financial Strength and Capital Management

Aon continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to shareholder returns through consistent dividend increases and active share repurchases. In 2025, it paid $629 million in dividends and repurchased approximately 2.7 million Class A ordinary shares for about $1 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Aon had roughly $1.3 billion remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization, providing additional flexibility for future buybacks.

AON’s ability to sustain both dividends and repurchases is supported by its solid financial position and strong cash-generation capabilities. As of year-end 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million rose 10.1% year over year, reflecting improved liquidity. It also generated robust operating cash flow of $3.5 billion in 2025, marking a 14.7% increase from the prior-year level.

Further enhancing its financial flexibility, Aon maintains two primary committed credit facilities that together provide billions in available credit, supporting its ability to manage capital needs and pursue strategic initiatives.

From a profitability standpoint, Aon remains highly efficient in deploying shareholder capital. Its return on equity (ROE) was an impressive 45.2% over the trailing 12 months, significantly outperforming the industry average of 19.1% and underscoring the company’s strong earnings power and operational efficiency.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

AON currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Aon have lost 11.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 5.3 % decline.



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Stock to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG, HCI Group, Inc. HCI and BankUnited, Inc. BKU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.70 per share and has remained stable over the past 30 days. HRTG beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 101.7%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $895.3 million, indicating 5.7% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $16.88 per share, which has remained stable over the past 30 days. HCI beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 46.18%. The consensus estimate for 2026 top line is pinned at $1 billion, calling for 12.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BankUnited’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.21 per share, which has remained constant over the past 30 days. BKU beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.07%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, calling for 8% year-over-year growth.

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Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.