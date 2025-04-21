AON Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Aon plc (Symbol: AON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $360.47, changing hands as low as $351.18 per share. Aon plc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $268.06 per share, with $412.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $353.12. The AON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.