Aon (AON) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Aon (AON) reported revenue of $5.03 billion, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.48, compared to $5.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.96 billion, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 7% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 7% compared to the 5.6% average estimate based on seven analysts. Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.5%.

: 4% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 4.5%. Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 1% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on seven analysts. Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth : 5% versus 5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 5% versus 5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth : 4% versus 5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 4% versus 5.3% estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Eliminations : $-7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-6.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $-7 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $-6.5 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Revenue- Health Solutions : $1.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $1.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenue- Wealth Solutions : $420 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $464.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.1%.

: $420 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $464.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.1%. Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions : $1.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $1.28 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.25 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $2.22 billion versus $2.15 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Aon here>>>

Shares of Aon have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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