AOK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.73, changing hands as low as $39.63 per share. iShares Core Conservative Allocation shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOK's low point in its 52 week range is $38.05 per share, with $40.4324 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.63.

