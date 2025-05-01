AOA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (Symbol: AOA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.14, changing hands as high as $77.17 per share. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOA's low point in its 52 week range is $68.4501 per share, with $80.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.16.

