A.O. Smith Corp Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $118.0 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $136.6 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $945.6 million from $963.9 million last year.

A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $118.0 Mln. vs. $136.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $945.6 Mln vs. $963.9 Mln last year.

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