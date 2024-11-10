ANZ Group Holdings Unveils Proxy Form for 2024 AGM

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released its Proxy Form for the 2024 Annual General Meeting, offering shareholders a chance to direct how their votes will be cast on various business items. Investors can submit their proxy forms either online or by mail, ensuring their input is counted ahead of the meeting. This move is part of ANZ’s commitment to maintaining transparency and shareholder engagement.

