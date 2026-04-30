Markets

ANZ Group H1 Cash Profit Rises YoY

April 30, 2026 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX, AN3PG.AX) reported first half profit attributable to shareholders of A$3.65 billion compared to A$3.64 billion, prior year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 120.1 compared to 119.3. Cash profit was A$3.78 billion, up 6%. Cash Earnings Per Ordinary Share, in cents, was 124.2 compared to 117.0.

For the half year ended 31 March 2026, on statutory basis, net interest income was A$8.89 billion compared to A$8.87 billion, last year. Operating income was A$11.08 billion compared to A$11.18 billion.

Shares of ANZ Group are trading at A$36.25, down 1.09%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.