Markets
HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate To Offer $500 Mln Sr. Notes

June 17, 2025 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Tuesday said that its subsidiaries Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC and Anywhere Co-Issuer Corp. intend to privately offer $500 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2030.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to buy back its 0.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2026, and repay a portion of debt under the revolving credit facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.