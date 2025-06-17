Anywhere Real Estate To Offer $500 Mln Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) Tuesday said that its subsidiaries Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC and Anywhere Co-Issuer Corp. intend to privately offer $500 million of senior secured second lien notes due 2030.

The company plans to use net proceeds from the offering to buy back its 0.25% exchangeable senior notes due 2026, and repay a portion of debt under the revolving credit facility.

