Anywhere Partners With Canva To Provide Free Enterprise Access To Its Agent Network

(RTTNews) - Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) has partnered with Canva to provide its entire network of affiliated agents, including those with Better Homes and Gardens, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty, with free access to Canva Enterprise.

The collaboration is part of Anywhere's broader strategy to empower agents with intuitive, AI-powered tools that simplify and enhance marketing efforts.

Through Canva Enterprise, agents will be able to easily design brand-compliant materials such as listing showcases, social media graphics, and email campaigns using preloaded templates and collaborative features. The platform integrates seamlessly with the agents' workflow, allowing faster creation of professional-grade content.

Sue Yannaccone, President and CEO of Anywhere Brands, emphasized that this move supports their commitment to offering user-friendly tech solutions that allow agents to focus on business growth.

Rob Giglio, Chief Customer Officer at Canva, added that the platform will help agents turn MLS data into polished, on-brand assets with speed and ease.

The rollout of Canva Enterprise to Anywhere-affiliated agents is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, at no cost to users.

