AnyMind Group Launches GenAI Review Analysis Module for Southeast Asia

AnyMind Group has unveiled a new GenAI-powered customer review analysis module for its AnyX platform, aimed at enhancing e-commerce strategies in Southeast Asia. This tool aids brands in real-time analysis of Shopee and Lazada reviews, enabling data-driven decisions to optimize marketing, product performance, and customer satisfaction. As the e-commerce market grows, this innovation promises to help brands maintain a competitive edge through efficient customer feedback analysis.

