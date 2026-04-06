As Anthropic Revenues Soar, Which Stocks Benefit?

What is Anthropic?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic is a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company. Claude, Anthropic’s brand name for its AI offering, is “built for problem solvers” and helps its users “tackle complex challenges, analyze data, write code, and think through your hardest work. Unlike OpenAI’s ‘ChatGPT’ AI model, the vast majority of Anthropic’s revenue is generated from enterprise contracts. Businesses utilize Claude for critical workflows, including financial data analysis, cybersecurity, and legal compliance.

The AI/Search Engine Precedent

The internet boom of the late 1990s is the closest thing Wall Street investors have experienced to an AI boom. Although history does not always repeat, it does tend to rhyme, especially with new technologies. The cutthroat war for web search dominance proved that first-movers and early movers do not necessarily win in the long run. In fact, because of the constant competition and innovation that America’s capitalistic system drives, they rarely do. At one time, web search offerings like Yahoo! looked poised to run away with the race for search engine dominance. However, four years later, Google was started in a garage and would ultimately win the race due to its innovative ranking system and superior algorithm.

Anthropic's ARR Soars to $30 Billion

Back to AI. Currently, the artificial intelligence industry is witnessing its first shake-up. In 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched and quickly became the fastest-growing consumer application in history. Although ChatGPT is still growing its user base (due to a larger industry pie), Anthropic has taken the mantle as the fastest-growing AI company. Monday, Anthropic announced that its run-rate revenue surpassed $30 B, up from approximately $9 billion at the end of 2025!



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving Anthropic’s Growth?

Anthropic is winning the enterprise customer. Businesses are flocking to Claude for its “agentic” capability, which enables the AI to autonomously perform tasks. Meanwhile, unlike other AI models, Claude attracts mainly enterprise customers with deep pockets that tend to be “stickier” customers. In fact, more than 500 enterprise customers are currently spending over 1$ million annually on Anthropic.

Public Companies that Own Anthropic

Although Anthropic is privately held, several public companies will benefit from its success, including:

Alphabet (GOOGL): Reports suggest that Google owns ~14% of Anthropic.

SK Telecom (SKM): The South Korean telecom giant was an early investor in 2023 (SKM invested $100 million into Anthropic.

NVIDIA (NVDA): The chip giant invested $10 billion in the February 2026 funding round. In addition to its investment, NVDA will benefit from Anthropic’s demand for compute.

Amazon (AMZN): Amazon committed up to $8 billion to Anthropic late last year. Additionally, Amazon is an Anthropic cloud partner.

Zoom (ZM): Zoom was an early, Series C investor in Anthropic.

Bottom Line

By pivoting away from the volatile consumer market and anchoring its growth in high-value enterprise contracts, Anthropic has positioned itself as the premier challenger to OpenAI’s dominance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.