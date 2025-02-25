Anthropic Nears Closing Of $3.5B Funding At $61.5B Valuation — Report

, a ChatGPT rival with its AI assistant Claude, is finalizing a fresh $3.5 billion funding round that would value it at $61.5 billion, per The Wall Street Journal. Investors in the new megaround would include Lightspeed Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX. Anthropic was last valued at $18.5 billion in February 2024. The round would value Anthropic at more than Elon Musk’s xAI, which was valued at $50 million in November after its $6 billion Series C (which Lightspeed and MGX also participated in). However, the new round values Anthropic well behind OpenAI, which is closing in on its own new $40 billion funding from SoftBank that will value it at a mind-blowing $260 billion.
More money
The finalizing of the new round comes just about a month after Anthropic reportedly raised a fresh $1 billion from previous investor Google, which had invested $2 billion in October 2023. The new funding — which was first reported last month — also comes just a couple of weeks after it was reported the startup was in advanced talks to raise $2 billion in a deal led by Lightspeed Venture Partners that would value it at $60 billion. That Google deal came just two months after Amazon agreed to invest another $4 billion in the AI startup. That deal followed Amazon’s 2023 announcement to invest up to $4 billion in Anthropic — a deal that gave the Seattle-based e-commerce and cloud titan a minority stake in the startup.
