Anthropic, Amazon Expand Collaboration; Amazon To Invest In Anthropic

(RTTNews) - Anthropic said it has signed an agreement with Amazon (AMZN) that will deepen existing partnership and secure up to 5 gigawatts of capacity for training and deploying Claude, including new Trainium2 capacity coming online in the first half of the current year and nearly 1GW total of Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity coming online by the end of 2026. Amazon is investing $5 billion in Anthropic, with up to an additional $20 billion in the future. This builds on the $8 billion it has previously invested.

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, said: "Our collaboration with Amazon will allow us to continue advancing AI research while delivering Claude to our customers, including the more than 100,000 building on AWS."

Anthropic noted it has worked closely with Amazon since 2023 and over 100,000 customers now run Claude on Amazon Bedrock. The company said the agreement expands collaboration, and is committing more than $100 billion over the next ten years to AWS technologies, securing up to 5GW of new capacity to train and run Claude.

At last close, Amazon shares were trading at $248.28, down 0.91%.

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