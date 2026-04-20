Markets
AMZN

Anthropic, Amazon Expand Collaboration; Amazon To Invest In Anthropic

April 20, 2026 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anthropic said it has signed an agreement with Amazon (AMZN) that will deepen existing partnership and secure up to 5 gigawatts of capacity for training and deploying Claude, including new Trainium2 capacity coming online in the first half of the current year and nearly 1GW total of Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity coming online by the end of 2026. Amazon is investing $5 billion in Anthropic, with up to an additional $20 billion in the future. This builds on the $8 billion it has previously invested.

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic, said: "Our collaboration with Amazon will allow us to continue advancing AI research while delivering Claude to our customers, including the more than 100,000 building on AWS."

Anthropic noted it has worked closely with Amazon since 2023 and over 100,000 customers now run Claude on Amazon Bedrock. The company said the agreement expands collaboration, and is committing more than $100 billion over the next ten years to AWS technologies, securing up to 5GW of new capacity to train and run Claude.

At last close, Amazon shares were trading at $248.28, down 0.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.