Anthem Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) has increased its full year adjusted net income per share outlook from greater than $24.50 share to greater than $25.10. Operating revenue is expected to be approximately $135.1 billion, including premium revenue of $114.5 billion - $115.5 billion. Medical membership is expected to be in the range of 44.1 - 44.7 million.

First quarter adjusted net income per share declined to $7.01 from $6.48, last year. GAAP net income was $6.71 per share in the first quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $0.30 per share. First quarter operating revenue was $32.1 billion, an increase of 9.0 percent, and 10.7 percent after adjusting for the health insurance tax.

