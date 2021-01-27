Anthem, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $551 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $934 million, or $3.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.64 billion or $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $31.82 billion from $27.41 billion last year.

Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.64 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.54 vs. $3.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.52 -Revenue (Q4): $31.82 Bln vs. $27.41 Bln last year.

