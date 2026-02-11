Antero Resources (AR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Antero Resources (AR) reported $1.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.8%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +7.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Net Production per day - Oil : 8,217.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,929.26 BBL/D.

: 8,217.00 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,929.26 BBL/D. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $3.72 per thousand cubic feet versus $3.75 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.72 per thousand cubic feet versus $3.75 per thousand cubic feet estimated by five analysts on average. Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2265 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2265.45 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2265 millions of cubic feet per day compared to the 2265.45 millions of cubic feet per day average estimate based on five analysts. Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3,511.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,501.71 MMcfe/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,511.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,501.71 MMcfe/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Oil : 756.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 776.24 MBBL.

: 756.00 MBBL versus the four-analyst average estimate of 776.24 MBBL. Production - Natural gas : 208.00 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 208.35 Bcf.

: 208.00 Bcf versus the four-analyst average estimate of 208.35 Bcf. Production - Combined : 323.00 Bcfe versus 321.09 Bcfe estimated by four analysts on average.

: 323.00 Bcfe versus 321.09 Bcfe estimated by four analysts on average. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $/45.99 versus $/45.07 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $/45.99 versus $/45.07 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $773.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $795.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.3%.

: $773.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $795.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.3%. Revenue and other- Marketing : $31.7 million versus $31.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $31.7 million versus $31.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $34.77 million versus $32.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change.

: $34.77 million versus $32.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.2% change. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $474.26 million versus $435.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.7% change.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Antero Resources here>>>

Shares of Antero Resources have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.