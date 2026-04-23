Is Antero Resources (AR) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Antero Resources (AR). AR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.24 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.00. Over the last 12 months, AR's Forward P/E has been as high as 374.60 and as low as 7.90, with a median of 11.46.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is AR's P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.27. Over the past year, AR's P/B has been as high as 1.84 and as low as 1.11, with a median of 1.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AR has a P/CF ratio of 7.94. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.92. AR's P/CF has been as high as 17.33 and as low as 7.48, with a median of 13.15, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Antero Resources's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AR is an impressive value stock right now.

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Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.