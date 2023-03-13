Antero Resources (AR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Antero Resources (AR) closed at $23.03, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas producer had lost 17.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Antero Resources as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Antero Resources is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, up 64.2% from the year-ago period.

AR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $5.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -33.03% and -22.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Antero Resources should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.53% lower within the past month. Antero Resources is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Antero Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.68, so we one might conclude that Antero Resources is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

