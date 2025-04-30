Antero Midstream Partners LP Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $120.74 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $103.93 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Antero Midstream Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $134 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $291.13 million from $279.05 million last year.

Antero Midstream Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $120.74 Mln. vs. $103.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $291.13 Mln vs. $279.05 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.