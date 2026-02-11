Antero Midstream Corporation Reports Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.92 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $111.18 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Antero Midstream Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $133.05 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $297.01 million from $287.47 million last year.

Antero Midstream Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.92 Mln. vs. $111.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $297.01 Mln vs. $287.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.